Mirabai Chanu 95 per cent fit, will miss Commonwealth Championships

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:51 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, who is currently in St Louis, USA, for a 65-day camp, will, however, compete at the World Championships and Asian Games in September

Mirabai Chanu. Pic/AFP

Recovering from a thigh injury she suffered about a month-and-a-half ago, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu is now “95 per cent fit” but will not compete at the Commonwealth Championships at home next week, Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) President Sahdev Yadav said on Thursday.


Also Read: Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi get approval to train in USA ahead of Asian Games


The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, who is currently in St Louis, USA, for a 65-day camp, will, however, compete at the World Championships and Asian Games in September.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

