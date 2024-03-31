Breaking News
Chanu will return to action after 6 month injury layoff
Chanu will return to action after 6-month injury layoff

Updated on: 01 April,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Phuket
PTI

The World Cup is not only the final Olympic qualifying event but also a mandatory qualifier for the Paris Games

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. Pic/Getty Images

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will return to competitive action after a six-month injury layoff when she participates at the IWF World Cup to confirm her Paris Games berth here on Monday.


The World Cup is not only the final Olympic qualifying event but also a mandatory qualifier for the Paris Games. Chanu, who has been recuperating from hip tendonitis she suffered during the Asian Games in September last year, has all but qualified for the Paris Olympics.


