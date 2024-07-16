Chess: Gukesh seventh; Caruana finishes on top

It turned out to be a fine performance by Caruana following his victory in the Superbet Classic here

D Gukesh. Pic/PTI

D Gukesh finished on seventh spot, the best among Indians, while top seeded Fabiano Caruana clinched the Superunited Rapid and Blitz with a dominant effort.

Gukesh logged 14 points in the event, while the other Indian player in the fray Vidit Gujrathi finished ninth with 11 points. It turned out to be a fine performance by Caruana following his victory in the Superbet Classic here.

