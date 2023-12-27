Chess: Guru Prakash wins Junior Grand Prix

Khanak Paharia claimed the title of the best girl player, with Mayanka Rana and Yamini Sriram securing the second and third positions

Guru Prakash receives the winner’s trophy from Praful Jhaveri of Indian Chess School

In a thrilling three-way tie-breaker, top seed Guru Prakash emerged victorious in the second leg of the 360 One Wealth Junior Grand Prix at the Russian Centre in Mumbai. Guru narrowly outpaced Darsh Shetty, the second seed, and Atharv Soni, the third seed. Despite all three players scoring 6/7 points, Guru’s superior tie-break performance propelled him to the top spot.

