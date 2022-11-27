Chess: India lose bronze medal play-off to Spain

In both the rounds, the teams played out 2-2 draws. But Jaime Santos Latasa and David Anton Guijarro defeated Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin respectively in the blitz tie-break to give Spain the advantage. SL Narayanan drew with Alexei Shirov and Abhijeet Gupta held Miguel Santos Ruiz

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India lost 1-3 to Spain in the tie-break after the two-round bronze medal play-off ended in a tie at the FIDE World Team Chess Championship on Saturday.

In both the rounds, the teams played out 2-2 draws. But Jaime Santos Latasa and David Anton Guijarro defeated Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin respectively in the blitz tie-break to give Spain the advantage. SL Narayanan drew with Alexei Shirov and Abhijeet Gupta held Miguel Santos Ruiz.

