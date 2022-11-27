×
Chess: India lose bronze medal play-off to Spain

Updated on: 27 November,2022 08:45 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
In both the rounds, the teams played out 2-2 draws. But Jaime Santos Latasa and David Anton Guijarro defeated Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin respectively in the blitz tie-break to give Spain the advantage. SL Narayanan drew with Alexei Shirov and Abhijeet Gupta held Miguel Santos Ruiz

Representational image. Pic/iStock


India lost 1-3 to Spain in the tie-break after the two-round bronze medal play-off ended in a tie at the FIDE World Team Chess Championship on Saturday. 


In both the rounds, the teams played out 2-2 draws. But Jaime Santos Latasa and David Anton Guijarro defeated Vidit Santosh Gujrathi and Nihal Sarin respectively in the blitz tie-break to give Spain the advantage. SL Narayanan drew with Alexei Shirov and Abhijeet Gupta held Miguel Santos Ruiz. 



Also Read: World team chess: India edges out France, reaches last four


