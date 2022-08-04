Breaking News
Chess Olympiad: Humpy, Vaishali star for India ‘A’

Updated on: 04 August,2022 08:17 AM IST  |  Chennai
In the Open section, teenaged Grandmaster D Gukesh’s splendid run continued as he notched up a sixth consecutive win, but India ‘B’ went down 1.5-2.5 to former champions Armenia

India’s top player Koneru Humpy and R Vaishali led the women’s ‘A’ team to a 3-1 win over a strong Georgian side in the sixth round of the 44th Chess Olympiad here on Wednesday. 

In the Open section, teenaged Grandmaster D Gukesh’s splendid run continued as he notched up a sixth consecutive win, but India ‘B’ went down 1.5-2.5 to former champions Armenia.

