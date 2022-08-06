Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chess Olympiad India A B post wins in Open section

Chess Olympiad: India A, B post wins in Open section

Updated on: 06 August,2022 08:23 AM IST  |  Mamallapuram
PTI |

Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and SL Narayanan secured wins over Abhijeet Gupta and Abhimanyu Puranik as India ‘A’, the second seeds, outclassed India ‘C’ 3-1

Representative Image


The India ‘A’ and ‘B’ teams registered comprehensive victories in the seventh round in the Open section of the 44th Chess Olympiad here on Friday.

Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and SL Narayanan secured wins over Abhijeet Gupta and Abhimanyu Puranik as India ‘A’, the second seeds, outclassed India ‘C’ 3-1.

