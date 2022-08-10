Breaking News
Chess Olympiad: India ‘B’ win bronze in Open section

Updated on: 10 August,2022 07:53 AM IST  |  Mamallapuram
PTI |

India ‘B’ defeated Germany 3-1 in their final round match to end at third position. Uzbekistan sprung a surprise by bagging the gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands ahead of a strong Armenian team, which beat Spain 2.5-1.5 in the final round, in the Open section

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The India ‘B’ team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section, while the India ‘A’ women’s side also finished third in the Chess Olympiad here on Tuesday.

India ‘B’ defeated Germany 3-1 in their final round match to end at third position. Uzbekistan sprung a surprise by bagging the gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands ahead of a strong Armenian team, which beat Spain 2.5-1.5 in the final round, in the Open section. 

