Chess Olympiad: India ‘B’ win bronze in Open section

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The India ‘B’ team settled for a bronze medal in the Open section, while the India ‘A’ women’s side also finished third in the Chess Olympiad here on Tuesday.

India ‘B’ defeated Germany 3-1 in their final round match to end at third position. Uzbekistan sprung a surprise by bagging the gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands ahead of a strong Armenian team, which beat Spain 2.5-1.5 in the final round, in the Open section.

