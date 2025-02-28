Chess: Pragg draws with Czech’s Navara

Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh, Anish Giri, Quang Leim Le, Dai Van and Navara share the third spot with half a point each followed by Wei Yi and Gurel Ediz.

R Praggnanandhaa

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa split points with Czech hero David Navara while compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram escaped with a draw with another local star Nguyen Thai Dai Van in the first round of the Prague Masters.

