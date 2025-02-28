Breaking News
Chess: Pragg draws with Czech’s Navara

Updated on: 28 February,2025 06:21 AM IST  |  Prague
PTI |

Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh, Anish Giri, Quang Leim Le, Dai Van and Navara share the third spot with half a point each followed by Wei Yi and Gurel Ediz.

R Praggnanandhaa

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa split points with Czech hero David Navara while compatriot Aravindh Chithambaram escaped with a draw with another local star Nguyen Thai Dai Van in the first round of the Prague Masters.


Praggnanandhaa, Aravindh, Anish Giri, Quang Leim Le, Dai Van and Navara share the third spot with half a point each followed by Wei Yi and Gurel Ediz.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Prague sports news chess

