Chess: Praggnanandhaa goes down to Rapport
Updated on: 02 March,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  Prague
PTI |

After briefly going ahead of Viswanthan Anand and attaining the top Indian status in the live rating list, this double blow cost the Indian dearly.

Representation Pic

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa blundered for the second day running and lost to Richard Rapport of Romania in the third round of the Prague Masters Chess tournament underway here.


After briefly going ahead of Viswanthan Anand and attaining the top Indian status in the live rating list, this double blow cost the Indian dearly.


sports news chess
