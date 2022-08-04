Chinappa-Sandhu in pre-quarters; Sunayna wins plate final

The immensely experienced Chinappa and her partner Sandhu downed Sri Lanka’s Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11, 11-4, 11-3

Sunayna Kuruvilla

The mixed doubles pair of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu progressed to the pre-quarterfinals here on Wednesday.

The immensely experienced Chinappa and her partner Sandhu downed Sri Lanka’s Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11, 11-4, 11-3.

Earlier, Sunayna Kuruvilla defeated Fung-A-Fat of Guyana in the women’s squash single plate final. Sunayna downed her Guyanese opponent 11-7, 13-11, 11-2 in what turned out to be a comfortable victory for the 23-year-old.

