Team India complete clean sweep at BFAME bridge event

The 22nd Bridge Championships conducted by the Bridge Federation Of Asia and Middle East (BFAME) concluded on Saturday in Lahore with India making a clean sweep by winning all four team events—open, women, mixed and seniors. Through this result, all four teams have qualified to represent India at the next inter-zonal world championships to be held in Morocco later this year.

The India open team and women’s team beat UAE in respective finals to win the title. On Friday, the mixed and seniors team won their respective finals. Twelve-member BFAME is in Zone 4 of the World Bridge Federation.

Final results:

Open teams: India 80.5—UAE 32 International match points (IMPS)

Women teams: India 59.5—UAE 54 IMPS

Mixed teams: India 98.5—UAE 56 IMPS

Seniors teams: India 83.5— Pakistan 41 IMPS