Updated on: 01 September,2025 07:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Top

“Actually, I was targeting this World Championship final, but unfortunately they lost yesterday [Saturday],” Tan said

Tan Kim Her

Indian doubles coach Tan Kim Her praised Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning a bronze medal at the World Championships, but rued the missed opportunity, saying the doubles specialists need to work more on their fitness to go the distance.

“Actually, I was targeting this World Championship final, but unfortunately they lost yesterday [Saturday],” Tan said.



“Still, they have been playing quite well from day one till yesterday. This year we have made at least four to five semi-finals, though we haven’t reached any finals yet. The progress is there, everything is okay. Only thing is, we missed this opportunity yesterday. But I still give credit to the boys, they did well,” he added.


