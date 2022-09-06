Breaking News
Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur enter maiden US Open 2022 quarters

Updated on: 06 September,2022 08:52 AM IST  |  New York
Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur made the US Open quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 win over Veronika Kudermetova

Coco Gauff returns to Shuai Zhang at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sunday. Pics/Getty Images (right) Ons Jabeur


Teenager Coco Gauff reached the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time on Sunday with a 7-5, 7-5 victory over China’s Zhang Shuai. The 18-year-old 12th seed from Atlanta advanced to a last eight meeting with France’s Caroline Garcia after prevailing in 1hr 57minutes. Prior to this season, Gauff had never gone further than the third round at the US Open.


Meanwhile, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur made the US Open quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4 win over Veronika Kudermetova. Wimbledon runner-up Jabeur, the fifth seed, will face unseeded Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, who followed up her victory over Serena Williams with another battling performance to beat Liudmila Samsonova and reach the quarter-finals. Tomljanovic advanced to the last eight with a 7-6 (10/8), 6-1 victory over Samsonova.



