Returning to international action after a year-long hiatus due to an injury, the 31-year-old did look rusty at times

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu lived up to her top billing with a record-breaking show as she expectedly won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships here on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist lifted a total of 193kg (84kg+109kg) to set new Commonwealth Championship records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total, finishing atop the women’s 48kg podium.

Returning to international action after a year-long hiatus due to an injury, the 31-year-old did look rusty at times, managing only three successful lifts out of six.

