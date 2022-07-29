Breaking News
Rare case where ED's 'credible' witness is life convict: Nawab Malik's lawyer
Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at film set in Andheri
Aarey metro rail carshed protest: Two FIRs lodged against 19 persons
Mumbai logs 281 Covid-19 cases, one death
Thane: Woman eatery owner murdered in Kalyan
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Commonwealth Games 2022 India thrash Pakistan in badminton opener

Commonwealth Games 2022: India thrash Pakistan in badminton opener

Updated on: 29 July,2022 08:14 PM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Top

India's fancied shuttlers didn't break a sweat on way to taking an unassailable 3-0 lead over Pakistan in their badminton opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Games 2022: India thrash Pakistan in badminton opener

File pic. Courtesy/AFP


India's fancied shuttlers didn't break a sweat on way to taking an unassailable 3-0 lead over Pakistan in their badminton opener at the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa started the proceedings with a comfortable 21-9 21-12 win over Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in their mixed doubles clash at the National Exhibition Centre.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Shiva Thapa notches 5-0 win, moves to pre-quarters

After the Pakistan pair appeared to put up a fight in the second game, Reddy finished the match with a down-the-line smash, and then, Kidambi Srikanth picked up from where his mixed doubles colleagues left, easily getting the better of Murad Ali 21-7 21-12 in the men's singles match.

The gulf in class was evident as the Pakistanis struggled to match the high standards set by the Indians. Then, it was the turn of double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu to grab a dominant win over Mahoor Shahzad in women's singles. The champion Indian shuttler won 21-7 21-6. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


pv sindhu Commonwealth Games badminton

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK