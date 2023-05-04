Compound archers eye clean sweep

Abhishek Verma defeated Kazakhstan’s Sregey Khristich 148-140, while Amit got past compatriot Kushal Dalal 146-144 en route to the final. The compound women archers also followed suit with Raginee Markoo beating Parneet Kaur, and Pragati got defeating Kazakh Adel Zhexenbinova

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Indian archers kept themselves in line for a clean sweep in compound section, while they also confirmed two medals in the recurve section to continue their dominance in the Asia Cup Stage II World Ranking Tournament on Wednesday.

Abhishek Verma defeated Kazakhstan’s Sregey Khristich 148-140, while Amit got past compatriot Kushal Dalal 146-144 en route to the final. The compound women archers also followed suit with Raginee Markoo beating Parneet Kaur, and Pragati got defeating Kazakh Adel Zhexenbinova.

