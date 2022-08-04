CWG 2022: Indian Men's Hockey team thrash Canada 8-0

With the win, India jumped to the top of the pool ahead of England. The Indians play Wales in their final group match on Thursday

Harmanpreet Singh after scoring India’s first goal. Pic/Getty Images

Harmanpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh scored a brace each as the Indian men’s hockey team produced a completely dominating performance to rout Canada 8-0 in their third match and jump to the top of Pool B at the Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.



Harmanpreet (7th, 54th minute) converted two penalty corners, while Akashdeep Singh (38th, 60th) scored two fine field goals. Amit Rohidas (10th), Lalit Upadhyay (20th), Gurjant Singh (27th) and Mandeep Singh (58th) were the other goal scorers for India.

With the win, India jumped to the top of the pool ahead of England. The Indians play Wales in their final group match on Thursday. The Indians recovered from the jolt of a 4-4 draw against England after leading 3-0 at one stage in their last match as they came out with more purpose and completely dominated Canada in the first two quarters.

