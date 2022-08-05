CWG 2022: India's medal tally and schedule for Day 8 at Birmingham

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM

Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM

Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST):

Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu

Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth



Lawn Bowls:

Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM

Squash:

Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis:

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

Hockey:

Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.

Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm):

Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia

Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia

Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik

Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran

Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.

