CWG 2022: India's schedule for Day 6 of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Updated on: 03 August,2022 10:35 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the sixth day

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the sixth day.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Athletics:
Women's Shot Put final - Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)
Men's high jump final - Tejaswin Shankar (11.30 pm IST)
Men's Discus Throw Final - Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai, Devendra Gahlot, Devender Kumar (1:15 am IST on Thursday)


Boxing:
Women
45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) - quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)
48-50 kg (light flyweight) - quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)
66-70 kg (light middleweight) -quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)
Men
54-57 kg (featherweight) - quarterfinals - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)
75-80 kg (light heavyweight) - quarter-finals - Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)

Cricket:
Women's T20 - India versus Barbados - 10.30 PM IST

Hockey:
Women's Pool A - India versus Canada 03.30 PM IST
Men's Pool B - India versus Canada - 06.30 PM IST

Judo:
Women's 78kg quarter-finals - Tulika Mann - 2.30 PM IST onwards
Men's 100kg elimination round of 16 - Deepak Deswal - 2.30 PM IST onwards

Lawn Bowls:
Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain - 1 PM IST and 4 PM IST
Women's Pair - India versus Niue - 1 PM IST and 4 PM IST
Men's Four - India versus Cook Islands and England - 7.30 PM IST and 10.30 PM IST
Women's Triple - India versus Niue (07.30 PM IST )
Women's Pairs - India vs South Africa (4 PM IST)
Men's Four - India vs England (10:30 PM IST)

Swimming:
Men's 1500m Freestyle Final - Advait Page, Kushagra Rawat (12:42 am IST onwards on Thursday)

Squash:
Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match - Saurav Ghoshal vs James Wiltrop (Eng) (9:30 PM IST)
Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka - 03.30 PM IST
Women's Singles - Sunanya Kuruvilla vs Mary Fung-A-Fat (2:30 PM)

Table tennis: 
Women's Singles - Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (NGR) - (3:10 PM IST)
Women's Singles - Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Sue Bailey (ENG) - (3:10 PM IST)
Women's Singles - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel - Daniela di Toro (AUS) - (3:10 PM IST)
Men's Singles - Raj Aravindan Alagar - George Wyndham (SLE) - (4:55 pm IST)
Women's Singles - - Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong (SZE) (9:40 pm IST)
Women's Singles - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi (NGR) - (10:15 pm IST)
Women's Singles - Sonalben Manubhai Patel - Amanda Jane Tscharke (AUS) - 10:15 pm IST
Men's Singles - Raj Aravindan ALAGAR vs Isau Ogunkunle (NGR) - (12:00 AM IST/Thursday)

Weightlifting:
Men's 109 kg - Lovpreet Singh - 02.00 PM IST
Women's 87kg - Purnima Pandey - 06.30 PM IST
Men's 109 kg - Gurdeep Singh - 11 PM IST. PTI

