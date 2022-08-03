CWG 2022: India's schedule for Day 6 of Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the sixth day

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Athletics:

Women's Shot Put final - Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)

Men's high jump final - Tejaswin Shankar (11.30 pm IST)

Men's Discus Throw Final - Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai, Devendra Gahlot, Devender Kumar (1:15 am IST on Thursday)

Boxing:

Women

45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) - quarterfinals - Nitu Ganghas (4.45 pm)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) - quarterfinals - Nikhat Zahreen (11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light middleweight) -quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain (12.45 am on Thursday)

Men

54-57 kg (featherweight) - quarterfinals - Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5.45 pm)

75-80 kg (light heavyweight) - quarter-finals - Ashish Kumar (2.00 AM on Wednesday)

Cricket:

Women's T20 - India versus Barbados - 10.30 PM IST

Hockey:

Women's Pool A - India versus Canada 03.30 PM IST

Men's Pool B - India versus Canada - 06.30 PM IST

Judo:

Women's 78kg quarter-finals - Tulika Mann - 2.30 PM IST onwards

Men's 100kg elimination round of 16 - Deepak Deswal - 2.30 PM IST onwards

Lawn Bowls:

Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain - 1 PM IST and 4 PM IST

Women's Pair - India versus Niue - 1 PM IST and 4 PM IST

Men's Four - India versus Cook Islands and England - 7.30 PM IST and 10.30 PM IST

Women's Triple - India versus Niue (07.30 PM IST )

Women's Pairs - India vs South Africa (4 PM IST)

Men's Four - India vs England (10:30 PM IST)

Swimming:

Men's 1500m Freestyle Final - Advait Page, Kushagra Rawat (12:42 am IST onwards on Thursday)

Squash:

Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match - Saurav Ghoshal vs James Wiltrop (Eng) (9:30 PM IST)

Mixed Doubles round of 32 versus Sri Lanka - 03.30 PM IST

Women's Singles - Sunanya Kuruvilla vs Mary Fung-A-Fat (2:30 PM)

Table tennis:

Women's Singles - Baby Sahana Ravi vs Faith Obazuaye (NGR) - (3:10 PM IST)

Women's Singles - Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Sue Bailey (ENG) - (3:10 PM IST)

Women's Singles - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel - Daniela di Toro (AUS) - (3:10 PM IST)

Men's Singles - Raj Aravindan Alagar - George Wyndham (SLE) - (4:55 pm IST)

Women's Singles - - Baby Sahana Ravi vs Gloria Gracia Wong (SZE) (9:40 pm IST)

Women's Singles - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi (NGR) - (10:15 pm IST)

Women's Singles - Sonalben Manubhai Patel - Amanda Jane Tscharke (AUS) - 10:15 pm IST

Men's Singles - Raj Aravindan ALAGAR vs Isau Ogunkunle (NGR) - (12:00 AM IST/Thursday)

Weightlifting:

Men's 109 kg - Lovpreet Singh - 02.00 PM IST

Women's 87kg - Purnima Pandey - 06.30 PM IST

Men's 109 kg - Gurdeep Singh - 11 PM IST. PTI

