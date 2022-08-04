CWG 2022: India's schedule for day seven at Birmingham

Here is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the seventh day

Representation pic. Source/PTI

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the seventh day.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's Hammer Throw:

Qualifying round - Sarita Singh, Manja Bala - 2.30 PM

Women's 200m - Round 1 - Heat 2 - Hima Das - 3.30 PM

Men's Long Jump Final - Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar - 12.12 AM (on Friday)

Badminton:

Men's Singles Round of 32: Kidambi Srikanth vs Daniel Wanagaliya (UGA) - 4 PM IST

Women's Singles Rd of 32: Aakarshi Kashyap vs Mahoor Shahzad (PAK) - 10 PM

Boxing:

48kg-51kg flyweight - quarterfinal 2 - Amit Panghal - 4.45 PM

57-60 kg lightweight - quarterfinal 2 - Jasmine Lamboria - 6.15 PM

92kg super heavyweight - quarterfinal 1 - Sagar Ahlawat - 8 PM

63.5-67kg welterweight - quarterfinal 3 - Rohit Tokas - (12.30 AM on Thursday)

Para Powerlifting:

Women's Lightweight - Manpreet Kaur, Sakina Khatun (7:30 PM)

Men's Lightweight - Parmjeer Kumar (9:00 PM)

Men's Heavyweight - Sudhir (1:30 AM on Friday)

Rhythmic Gymnastics:

Individual qualification sub division 1 - Balveen Kaur - 4.30 PM onwards

Hockey:

Men's Pool B - India versus Wales - 6.30 PM

Lawn Ball:

Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain - 4 PM

Squash:

Women's doubles round of 32 - Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh - 5.30 PM

Men's doubles round of 32 - Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh - 6 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16 - Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal - 7 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16 - Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu - 11 PM

Women's doubles round of 16 - Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik - 12.20 AM (on Friday)

Table Tennis:

Mixed doubles round of 64 - Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison - 8.30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 - Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 - Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula - 8.30 PM onwards

Women's singles round of 32 - Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards

Women's singles Classes 6-10 Group 1 - Baby Sahana Ravi - 3:45 PM

Women's singles Classes 3-5 Group 1 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel - 3:45 PM

Women's singles Classes 3-5 Group 2 - Sonalben Manubhai Patel - 4:20 PM

Men's singles Classes 3-5 Group 2- - Raj Aravindan Alagar - 5:30 PM

Men's doubles round of 32 - Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty - 8.30 PM onwards

Men's doubles round of 32 - Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran - 8.30 pm onwards.

