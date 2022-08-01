Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > CWG 2022 Mens paddlers in semis women bow out

CWG 2022: Men’s paddlers in semis; women bow out

Updated on: 01 August,2022 08:14 AM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Top

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal then trounced Md Rifat Sibbar in the men’s singles 11-4, 11-7, 11-2

CWG 2022: Men’s paddlers in semis; women bow out

India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal


Defending champions India stormed into the semi-finals of the men’s table tennis team event after thrashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the third Last eight tie here on Sunday. 

First to turn up in the quarter-finals, doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Ramhimilian Bawm and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy of Bangladesh in three straight games 11-8, 11-6, 11-2. Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal then trounced Md Rifat Sibbar in the men’s singles 11-4, 11-7, 11-2. In the other singles match, Gnanasekaran notched up an easy 11-2, 11-3 ,11-5 win and seal the tie.

Also Read: Winning this gold medal was easy: Mirabai Chanu

Meanwhile, defending champions India, led by star paddler Manika Batra, crashed out of the women’s table tennis team event after losing 3-2 to Malaysia in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Batra won one singles match and lost the other as the Indian team made a pre-mature exit.


India were on the backfoot after the pair of Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula lost the opening doubles match 1-3 (7-11, 6-11, 11-5, 6-11) before Batra levelled the tie with a 3-2 (11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-3) win over Ying Ho in the singles. Akula later thrashed Li Sian Alice Chang 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-9). But Batra failed to seal the tie for India as she lost to Karen Lyne 3-0 (6-11, 3-11, 9-11). Malaysia took advantage of the momentum as Ying Ho beat Tennison 3-2 (10-12, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 ).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india sports news Table tennis Commonwealth Games

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK