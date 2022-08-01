CWG 2022: Men’s paddlers in semis; women bow out

Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal then trounced Md Rifat Sibbar in the men’s singles 11-4, 11-7, 11-2

India’s Achanta Sharath Kamal

Defending champions India stormed into the semi-finals of the men’s table tennis team event after thrashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the third Last eight tie here on Sunday.

First to turn up in the quarter-finals, doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Ramhimilian Bawm and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy of Bangladesh in three straight games 11-8, 11-6, 11-2. Veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal then trounced Md Rifat Sibbar in the men’s singles 11-4, 11-7, 11-2. In the other singles match, Gnanasekaran notched up an easy 11-2, 11-3 ,11-5 win and seal the tie.



Also Read: Winning this gold medal was easy: Mirabai Chanu



Meanwhile, defending champions India, led by star paddler Manika Batra, crashed out of the women’s table tennis team event after losing 3-2 to Malaysia in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Batra won one singles match and lost the other as the Indian team made a pre-mature exit.

India were on the backfoot after the pair of Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula lost the opening doubles match 1-3 (7-11, 6-11, 11-5, 6-11) before Batra levelled the tie with a 3-2 (11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-3) win over Ying Ho in the singles. Akula later thrashed Li Sian Alice Chang 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-9). But Batra failed to seal the tie for India as she lost to Karen Lyne 3-0 (6-11, 3-11, 9-11). Malaysia took advantage of the momentum as Ying Ho beat Tennison 3-2 (10-12, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 ).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever