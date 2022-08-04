CWG 2022: Mridul Borgohain wins two matches; mixed bag for women’s pair

Borgohain first humbled Chris Locke of Falkan Islands 21-5 in his second round match and then beat Scotland’s Iain McLean 21-19

Representative image. Pic/PTI

Mridul Borgohain won both his men’s singles matches while the women’s pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia won one and drew another in the lawn bowl events here on Wednesday.

Borgohain first humbled Chris Locke of Falkan Islands 21-5 in his second round match and then beat Scotland’s Iain McLean 21-19. Borgohain, who had lost the first round, will be up against Ross Davis today.



Choubey and Saikia defeated Hina Rereiti and Olivia Buckingham of Niue 23-6, but tied their round three match against South Africa 16-16. Both Choubey and Nayanmoni were also part of the women’s four team that clinched a historic gold medal.

