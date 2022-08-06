CWG 2022: Shuttlers PV Sindhu, Srikanth sail into quarters

Sindhu, a silver medallist at the 2018 edition, expectedly faced no resistance from Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe, winning 21-10, 21-9 in her pre-quarterfinal match

Sindhu acknowledges the crowd after her win yesterday. Pic/PTI

Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth had another easy outing as they stormed into the quarter-finals of the women’s and men’s singles events respectively with comfortable wins here on Friday.

Sindhu, a silver medallist at the 2018 edition, expectedly faced no resistance from Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe, winning 21-10, 21-9 in her pre-quarterfinal match. Srikanth, who had also finished second best at Gold Coast, too didn’t break any sweat on his way to a 21-9, 21-12 win over Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama in the men’s singles.



Also Read: CWG 2022: Six wrestlers win medals including Bajrang and Sakshi

Earlier, Indian women’s pairing of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly had entered the last eight with a 21-2, 21-4 win over Mauritius’ Jemimah Leung For Sang and Ganesha Mungrah. Double Olympic medallist Sindhu will face Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei in the next round for a place in the semi-finals.

Sindhu had defeated Goh in two tight games in the final of the mixed team final and can ill-afford to lower her guard against the 22-year-old Malaysian, a winner of the World Junior Championships gold in 2015 and 2018.

Former world number one Srikanth will be up against England’s Toby Penty, who is ranked 54th in the world. Gayatri and Treesa will meet Jamaica’s Tahlia Richardson and Katherine Wynter next.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever