CWG 2022: Weightlifter Thakur strikes silver in 96kg event

Vikas Thakur competes in the 96kg event. Pic/AP; PTI

Indian heavyweight lifter Vikas Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning a silver in the men’s 96kg here on Tuesday. The seasoned Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second and claim his third CWG medal across three editions. It was Thakur’s second silver, having finished second in the 2014 Glasgow edition as well. In Gold Coast, he had returned with a bronze.



Samoa’s Don Opeloge 381kg (171kg+210kg) bettered his 2018 silver by clinching gold with a record breaking performance. Fiji’s Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi walked away with the bronze with a total effort of 343kg (155kg+188kg). Thakur, a five-time Commonwealth Championships medallist, had three clean lifts of 149kg, 153kg and 155kg to be in joint third-position after the snatch round.

Punjab govt awards Rs 40 lakh to Kaur

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 40 lakh for weightlifter Harjinder Kaur. She claimed a bronze medal in the 71kg category at Birmingham on Monday.

