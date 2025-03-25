CWG medallist shuttler Sumeeth Reddy retires

The 33-year-old from Hyderabad, who formed the men’s doubles pair with Manu Attri and also played mixed doubles with several shuttlers, including his wife N Sikki Reddy, made the announcement through social media on Sunday

B Sumeeth Reddy

India’s doubles specialist B Sumeeth Reddy, a member of the 2022 Commonwealth Games mixed team silver medal-winning squad, has announced his retirement as an active badminton player to focus entirely on coaching.

The 33-year-old from Hyderabad, who formed the men’s doubles pair with Manu Attri and also played mixed doubles with several shuttlers, including his wife N Sikki Reddy, made the announcement through social media on Sunday.

