CWG medallist shuttler Sumeeth Reddy retires

Updated on: 25 March,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI



The 33-year-old from Hyderabad, who formed the men’s doubles pair with Manu Attri and also played mixed doubles with several shuttlers, including his wife N Sikki Reddy, made the announcement through social media on Sunday

B Sumeeth Reddy

India’s doubles specialist B Sumeeth Reddy, a member of the 2022 Commonwealth Games mixed team silver medal-winning squad, has announced his retirement as an active badminton player to focus entirely on coaching.


The 33-year-old from Hyderabad, who formed the men’s doubles pair with Manu Attri and also played mixed doubles with several shuttlers, including his wife N Sikki Reddy, made the announcement through social media on Sunday.


