Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, get ready to pay property tax for 2019-2020
Maharashtra: Old saffron Cabinet back
Mumbai logs 400 plus new Covid-19 cases for 7th day in a row
Nitish Kumar to meet Bihar Governor, likely to split with BJP
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dad always taught me the value of sports Rakul Preet

Dad always taught me the value of sports: Rakul Preet

Updated on: 10 August,2022 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

She recently became co-owner of Tennis Premier League side, Hyderabad Striker, and is now keen to help the sport grow across the country

Dad always taught me the value of sports: Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet Singh and Kulwinder Singh


Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh credits her father Kulwinder Singh, a retired Indian army colonel, for teaching her the importance of sports. 

Before taking to modelling and then acting, Rakul Preet Singh, 31, was an active sportswomen—a national level golfer. She recently became co-owner of Tennis Premier League side, Hyderabad Striker, and is now keen to help the sport grow across the country.

Also Read: In pic: Ravi Shastri, Sundar Pichai and Mukesh Ambani at Lord's

“I am super excited for the upcoming edition of  TPL. Coming from an army background, my father always taught me the value of sports and seeing how this league has been able to capture the essence of Indian tennis, gives me a lot of satisfaction. I want it [TPL] to grow every day as it could play a huge role in the development of grass root tennis in the country,” said Rakul Preet, who has been part of Bollywood films like Aiyaary, De De Pyaar De, among others.


rakul preet singh tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK