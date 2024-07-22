Dana Open: India golfer Aditi Ashok lies T-12th

With rounds of 67-72 on the first two days, Aditi is now 8-under with one more round to go. Her best results on LPGA this season have been T-17 at Amundi Evian Championships last week

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AP, PTI

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok stayed in sight of her first Top-10 of 2024 as she shot a bogey free 3-under 68 in the third round of the Dana Open golf to be T-12 here.

With rounds of 67-72 on the first two days, Aditi is now 8-under with one more round to go. Her best results on LPGA this season have been T-17 at Amundi Evian Championships last week.

