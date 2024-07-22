Breaking News
Dana Open India golfer Aditi Ashok lies T 12th

Dana Open: India golfer Aditi Ashok lies T-12th

Updated on: 22 July,2024 08:48 AM IST  |  Sylvania (US)
PTI |



With rounds of 67-72 on the first two days, Aditi is now 8-under with one more round to go. Her best results on LPGA this season have been T-17 at Amundi Evian Championships last week

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AP, PTI

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok stayed in sight of her first Top-10 of 2024 as she shot a bogey free 3-under 68 in the third round of the Dana Open golf to be T-12 here.


With rounds of 67-72 on the first two days, Aditi is now 8-under with one more round to go. Her best results on LPGA this season have been T-17 at Amundi Evian Championships last week.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


