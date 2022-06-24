Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: Eknath Shinde hints at BJP support behind MLA revolt
Ukraine asks medical students to return, but Mumbai parents not comfortable
Maharashtra political crisis: MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp likely to cross 50 today
Central Railway, Western Railway count losses due to Agnipath protests
Gujarat riots 2002: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's petition challenging the SIT clean chit given to Modi, others
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Daniil Medvedev Stefanos Tsitsipas advance in Mallorca Championships

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas advance in Mallorca Championships

Updated on: 24 June,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Palma
AP , PTI |

Top

The top-ranked Medvedev overcame a slow start in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev, while Tsitsipas triumphed 6-4, 6-4 against Ilya Ivashka

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas advance in Mallorca Championships

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas


Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Championships, while Nick Kyrgios withdrew to avoid aggravating an injury ahead of Wimbledon.

The top-ranked Medvedev overcame a slow start in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev, while Tsitsipas triumphed 6-4, 6-4 against Ilya Ivashka.




Also Read: Serena Williams out of Eastborne tournament doubles due to partner Ons Jabeur’s injury


Medvedev will not play at Wimbledon this year because the All England Club has barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus over the war in Ukraine.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Stefanos Tsitsipas wimbledon tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK