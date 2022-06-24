Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas advance in Mallorca Championships

The top-ranked Medvedev overcame a slow start in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev, while Tsitsipas triumphed 6-4, 6-4 against Ilya Ivashka

Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Championships, while Nick Kyrgios withdrew to avoid aggravating an injury ahead of Wimbledon.

The top-ranked Medvedev overcame a slow start in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Aslan Karatsev, while Tsitsipas triumphed 6-4, 6-4 against Ilya Ivashka.

Medvedev will not play at Wimbledon this year because the All England Club has barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus over the war in Ukraine.

