Breaking News
Lalbaugcha Raja receives over Rs 1 cr in donations in just 2 days of Ganeshotsav
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 28 new cases
Dhangar quota demand: Will study methodology of other states, says CM Shinde
Four of family found dead inside house in Ujjain
Maharashtra: Inferior quality betel nuts seized in Nagpur, says FDA
3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident at the age of 58
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Davis Cup India draw Pakistan again

Davis Cup: India draw Pakistan again

Updated on: 22 September,2023 08:25 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

India had drawn Pakistan in 2019 also but due to security concerns the Asia/Oceania Group I tie was shifted to Kazakhstan, a neutral venue

Davis Cup: India draw Pakistan again

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Davis Cup: India draw Pakistan again
x
00:00

India have been drawn to play Pakistan in the World Group I Play-offs. The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Thursday however, made it clear that it won’t agree to shift their home tie to a neutral venue this time. 


Also Read: Davis Cup: Right up India’s street


India had drawn Pakistan in 2019 also but due to security concerns the Asia/Oceania Group I tie was shifted to Kazakhstan, a neutral venue. As a mark of protest, Pakistan’s top players Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan had opted not to play the tie in which rookies Mohammed Shoaib, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Yousaf Khalil competed for them.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india pakistan davis cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK