Davis Cup: India draw Pakistan again

India have been drawn to play Pakistan in the World Group I Play-offs. The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Thursday however, made it clear that it won’t agree to shift their home tie to a neutral venue this time.

India had drawn Pakistan in 2019 also but due to security concerns the Asia/Oceania Group I tie was shifted to Kazakhstan, a neutral venue. As a mark of protest, Pakistan’s top players Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan had opted not to play the tie in which rookies Mohammed Shoaib, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Yousaf Khalil competed for them.

