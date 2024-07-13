Defending champ Alcaraz storms into Wimbledon final

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 July,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

World No. 3 Alcaraz beat his fifth-ranked opponent 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and will face either seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti for the title on Sunday

Carlos Alcaraz acknowledges the crowd after his semi-final win over Daniil Medvedev in London yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz reached his fourth Grand Slam final at Wimbledon on Friday when he recovered from a set down to defeat Daniil Medvedev. 


World No. 3 Alcaraz beat his fifth-ranked opponent 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and will face either seven-time champion Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti for the title on Sunday.


Twice Medvedev led with breaks in the first set only to be pinned back by Alcaraz. Such was his frustration that he was handed a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct by umpire Eva Asderaki for an apparent foul-mouthed reaction to a ball called for bouncing twice as he was broken in the ninth game. 


The tournament referee was even summoned to Centre Court by Asderaki, but Medvedev shrugged off the incident to sweep through the tie-break and take the opening set in which he committed only eight unforced errors to the Spaniard’s 15. 

It was the third time at this year’s Wimbledon that Alcaraz had dropped the first set.

