Defending champion Kvitova and Krejcikova withdraw from Eastbourne

Petra Kvitova. Pic/AFP

Defending champion Petra Kvitova and No.10 seed Barbora Krejcikova withdrawn from the Eastbourne International citing fatigue, the tournament announced on Tuesday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova won her 31st WTA Tour title last week in Berlin. She had been scheduled to play Jelena Ostapenko in the first round in a rematch of the 2022 final.

Ostapenko, who won her sixth career title last week in Birmingham, will instead play lucky loser Czech player Barbora Strycova.

"I'm very sad that I have to withdraw from the tournament in Eastbourne and not have the chance to defend my title. It's one of my favourite stops on tour and I wish everyone a great week," Kvitova said in a statement.

Krejcikova returned to the Top 10 of the WTA singles rankings for the first time in over a year on Monday, after her finalist showing last week in Birmingham. Her spot in the draw was taken by lucky loser Rebecca Marino of Canada.

The 22-ranked Anastasia Potapova also withdrew, citing a right shoulder injury. Potapova, a semifinalist in Birmingham last week, was due to face Camila Giorgi on Tuesday and has been replaced by British player Heather Watson in the draw.

