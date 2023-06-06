The moral-boosting win must have fired up the hunger for Prannoy, India’s most consistent singles player at the moment. However, things won’t be any easier for him as he opens against Japan’s third seed Kodai Naraoka

PV Sindhu

Listen to this article Defending champion Sindhu, in-form Prannoy eye good show in Singapore x 00:00

Defending champion PV Sindhu will look to bounce back after hitting a low at Thailand but in-form HS Prannoy will be brimming with confidence as the duo spearheads Indian challenge at the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament starting here on Tuesday.

Things have not been the same for Sindhu since she suffered that ankle injury in August last year. However, a first-round exit at Thailand Open following a narrow loss to Canada’s Michell Li is not the right way to approach a tournament, which remains her last BWF world tour title.And to make matters worse, Sindhu will be facing Japan’s world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prannoy, on the other hand, is coming into the tournament after ending a six-year title drought, claiming his maiden BWF crown at the Malaysia Masters.

The moral-boosting win must have fired up the hunger for Prannoy, India’s most consistent singles player at the moment. However, things won’t be any easier for him as he opens against Japan’s third seed Kodai Naraoka.

Also Read: Badminton: Switch from Satara to Thane works wonders for Sarvesh Yadav

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever