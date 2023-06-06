Breaking News
Mumbai: Collapsed bihar bridge contractor is building GMLR
Could this tech have averted Odisha disaster?
Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye
Mumbai, brace for sweltering nights, too!
Mumbai will get flood relief at 31 spots by 2024, says BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Defending champion Sindhu in form Prannoy eye good show in Singapore

Defending champion Sindhu, in-form Prannoy eye good show in Singapore

Updated on: 06 June,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  Singapore
PTI |

Top

The moral-boosting win must have fired up the hunger for Prannoy, India’s most consistent singles player at the moment. However, things won’t be any easier for him as he opens against Japan’s third seed Kodai Naraoka

Defending champion Sindhu, in-form Prannoy eye good show in Singapore

PV Sindhu

Listen to this article
Defending champion Sindhu, in-form Prannoy eye good show in Singapore
x
00:00

Defending champion PV Sindhu will look to bounce back after hitting a low at Thailand but in-form HS Prannoy will be brimming with confidence as the duo spearheads Indian challenge at the Singapore Open Super 750 tournament starting here on Tuesday.


Things have not been the same for Sindhu since she suffered that ankle injury in August last year. However, a first-round exit at Thailand Open following a narrow loss to Canada’s Michell Li is not the right way to approach a tournament, which remains her last BWF world tour title.And to make matters worse, Sindhu will be facing Japan’s world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi.


Prannoy, on the other hand, is coming into the tournament after ending a six-year title drought, claiming his maiden BWF crown at the Malaysia Masters.


The moral-boosting win must have fired up the hunger for Prannoy, India’s most consistent singles player at the moment. However, things won’t be any easier for him as he opens against Japan’s third seed Kodai Naraoka.

Also Read: Badminton: Switch from Satara to Thane works wonders for Sarvesh Yadav

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pv sindhu h s prannoy badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK