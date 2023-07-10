Dhamne, 15, defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, 13 minutes and may run into top seed and World No. 2 Juan Carlos Prado Angelo from Bolivia

Manas Dhamne in action at Wimbledon. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Dhamne in Rd 2 of boys’ singles x 00:00

Young Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne moved into the second round of the boys singles at Wimbledon with an easy straight-set victory over 47th ranked 16-year-old from Australia Hayden Jones here on Sunday.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2023: Kvitova, Sabalenka advance to fourth round in contrasting style

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhamne, 15, defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, 13 minutes and may run into top seed and World No. 2 Juan Carlos Prado Angelo from Bolivia.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever