Dhamne in Rd 2 of boys’ singles

Updated on: 10 July,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Dhamne, 15, defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, 13 minutes and may run into top seed and World No. 2 Juan Carlos Prado Angelo from Bolivia

Manas Dhamne in action at Wimbledon. Pic/Getty Images

Young Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne moved into the second round of the boys singles at Wimbledon with an easy straight-set victory over 47th ranked 16-year-old from Australia Hayden Jones here on Sunday.


Dhamne, 15, defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-4 in one hour, 13 minutes and may run into top seed and World No. 2 Juan Carlos Prado Angelo from Bolivia.


