Diamond League Lausanne 2023 live streaming: Where to watch Neeraj Chopra live?

Neeraj Chopra is all set to seek his second straight podium finish of the season at the Diamond League Lausanne 2023 in a star-studded field on Friday

Neeraj Chopra (Pic: AFP)

Returning to action after a one-month injury lay-off, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is all set to seek his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field on Friday. The 25-year-old Indian superstar had made a perfect start to the Diamond League season with a top podium finish in Doha on May 5 with a fourth career-best throw of 88.67m but suffered a muscle strain while training later that month.

He issued a statement on May 29 stating his injury and pulled out of the FBK Games on June 4 at Hengelo (the Netherlands) and Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland on June 13 as a precautionary measure. But he did not miss any Diamond League competition as the subsequent legs in Rabat, Rome, Paris and Oslo did not have men's javelin events in the roster.

In action in Lausanne will also be Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and season leader Jakub Vadlejch (SB: 89.51m, PB: 90.88m) of Czech Republic, world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada (SB: 85.88m, PB: 93.07m), Oliver Helander (SB: 87.32m, PB: 89.83m) of Finland, 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott (PB: 85.85m, SB: 90.16m) of Trinidad and Tobago and Germany's Julian Weber (SB: 88.37m, PB: 89.54m). Having won the Doha Diamond League event, Chopra is currently leading the standings, with eight points, followed by Vadlejch with seven points, and Peters with six points.

Live streaming details

When will Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League will take place on Friday, June 30.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League is taking place at Lausanne, Switzerland.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League start?

Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra’s event at the Lausanne Diamond League will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.