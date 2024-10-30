The stadium hosted the 'Dil-Luminati' concert on Saturday and Sunday, attracting nearly 40,000 enthusiastic fans each night
The JLN stadium being left in disarray after Dil-Luminati concert on Sunday (Pic: Screengrab/Instagram)
Middle-distance runner Beant Singh arrived at his morning drills punctually, as always, on Monday. However, upon stepping onto the training ground, he was greeted by a scene that could only be described as a train wreck of epic proportions, leaving him utterly disheartened.