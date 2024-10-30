Breaking News
Mumbai: This 350m missing link will make walk to Bandra Terminus a breeze
Salman Khan’s security: Pranksters become a pain for police
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: 20 out of 36 Mumbai seats have nepo candidates
Mumbai: FIR against Antop Hill dog-killer
Thane: Three murders in five days in Ulhasnagar locality
shot-button
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > How Diljit Dosanjh fans failed athletes

How Diljit Dosanjh fans failed athletes

Premium

Updated on: 30 October,2024 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Srijanee Majumdar | srijanee.majumdar@mid-day.com

Top

The stadium hosted the 'Dil-Luminati' concert on Saturday and Sunday, attracting nearly 40,000 enthusiastic fans each night

How Diljit Dosanjh fans failed athletes

The JLN stadium being left in disarray after Dil-Luminati concert on Sunday (Pic: Screengrab/Instagram)

Middle-distance runner Beant Singh arrived at his morning drills punctually, as always, on Monday. However, upon stepping onto the training ground, he was greeted by a scene that could only be described as a train wreck of epic proportions, leaving him utterly disheartened.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diljit dosanjh jawaharlal nehru stadium sports sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK