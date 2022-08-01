‘Disappointing to see Vishy Anand in Russian Arkady Dvorkovich’s camp’

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 August,2022 07:58 AM IST  |  Chennai
Baryshpolets is not competing in the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad but fighting a bigger game—contesting in the international chess federation presidential elections to be held here next month

Ukrainian chess Grandmaster Andrii Baryshpolets, 31, is hoping to give a winning performance on Indian soil again. Baryshpolets is not competing in the ongoing 44th Chess Olympiad but fighting a bigger game—contesting in the international chess federation presidential elections to be held here next month. 

Baryshpolets said: “Vishy is a highly-respected player, and I appreciate all he does to promote chess. It is very disappointing to see him in Arkady Dvorkovich’s camp. It would be wonderful to see Vishy as the FIDE president and global ambassador of chess, not Arkady.”

