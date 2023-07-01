Breaking News
Mumbai: 11 deaths in 5 days, over 100 potholes
Annual pothole-filling exercise begins
12 MU-affiliated autonomous colleges get ‘empowered’ tag
Mumbai: Monsoon covers whole month’s quota in 1 week
Risking life to keep traffic flowing on flooded NH-48
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Diya Sreeja enter WTT Contender semis

Diya-Sreeja enter WTT Contender semis

Updated on: 01 July,2023 08:06 AM IST  |  Zagreb
PTI |

Top

In a battle stretched to the fullest, Sreeja and Diya lost the first game but fought back to win the next two to snatch a 2-1 lead

Diya-Sreeja enter WTT Contender semis

Diya Chitale

Listen to this article
Diya-Sreeja enter WTT Contender semis
x
00:00

Continuing their splendid run, India’s women’s doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula stormed into the semi-finals of the WTT Contender here with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Xin Ru Wong and Jian Zeng of Singapore, here on Friday.


Also Read: WTT Contender: Diya-Sreeja outlast Singapore pair in hard-fought quarterfinal


In a battle stretched to the fullest, Sreeja and Diya lost the first game but fought back to win the next two to snatch a 2-1 lead. The Singaporean duo however levelled it all before the Sreeja and Diya showed fine composure to seal it 9-11, 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 11-8.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Table tennis International Sports News Indian Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK