In a battle stretched to the fullest, Sreeja and Diya lost the first game but fought back to win the next two to snatch a 2-1 lead

Diya Chitale

Listen to this article Diya-Sreeja enter WTT Contender semis x 00:00

Continuing their splendid run, India’s women’s doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula stormed into the semi-finals of the WTT Contender here with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Xin Ru Wong and Jian Zeng of Singapore, here on Friday.

Also Read: WTT Contender: Diya-Sreeja outlast Singapore pair in hard-fought quarterfinal

ADVERTISEMENT

In a battle stretched to the fullest, Sreeja and Diya lost the first game but fought back to win the next two to snatch a 2-1 lead. The Singaporean duo however levelled it all before the Sreeja and Diya showed fine composure to seal it 9-11, 12-10, 11-7, 5-11, 11-8.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever