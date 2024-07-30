Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Djoko downs Nadal in blockbuster clash

Updated on: 30 July,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

The showdown between the two most successful men’s tennis players in history appeared to be fizzling out before a late fightback from Nadal enabled him to avoid his heaviest-ever defeat by Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win yesterday. Pic/AP; PTI

Novak Djokovic crushed Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4 in their blockbuster clash on Monday as the two titans met for the 60th and possibly final time. 


The showdown between the two most successful men’s tennis players in history appeared to be fizzling out before a late fightback from Nadal enabled him to avoid his heaviest-ever defeat by Djokovic. It was Djokovic’s 31st win in a rivalry that began in 2006. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Paris Olympics 2024 novak djokovic rafael nadal tennis news sports news Sports Update

