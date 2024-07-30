Djoko downs Nadal in blockbuster clash

The showdown between the two most successful men’s tennis players in history appeared to be fizzling out before a late fightback from Nadal enabled him to avoid his heaviest-ever defeat by Djokovic

Novak Djokovic celebrates his win yesterday. Pic/AP; PTI

Novak Djokovic crushed Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4 in their blockbuster clash on Monday as the two titans met for the 60th and possibly final time.

The showdown between the two most successful men’s tennis players in history appeared to be fizzling out before a late fightback from Nadal enabled him to avoid his heaviest-ever defeat by Djokovic. It was Djokovic’s 31st win in a rivalry that began in 2006.

