Djoko hails Rafa as ‘great champion’

Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:07 AM IST  |  Paris
Novak Djokovic returns to Rafael Nadal on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images


Novak Djokovic hailed Rafael Nadal as a “great champion” after losing an epic late-night French Open quarter-final, but added he was “not surprised” by his rival’s recovery from a debilitating injury. 

Nadal, the 13-time champion at Roland Garros, clinched a memorable 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory to reach his 15th semi-final at the tournament. 




For World No.1 Djokovic, defeat was his eighth in 10 meetings with Nadal at the French Open. “He was the better player in the important moments,” said Djokovic. 


“He showed why he’s a great champion. Staying there mentally tough and finishing the match the way he did...congrats to him and his team. No doubt, he deserved it.” 

Djokovic had the chance to take the match to a decider after he built a 5-2 lead in the fourth set. However, Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday when he faces Alexander Zverev for a place in the final, clawed his way back to save two set points and then dominate the tiebreak. 

The Spanish star had arrived in Paris unsure of his chances after a chronic foot injury, which has plagued him throughout his career, resurfaced in Rome last month.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

