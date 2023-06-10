Djokovic, a two-time Roland Garros champion, will break the record he shares with Rafael Nadal for the most men’s Grand Slam titles if he beats Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic reacts during yesterday’s semi-final against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Novak Djokovic beats 'unfit' Carlos Alcaraz to enter French Open final x 00:00

Novak Djokovic defeated an ailing Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 on Friday to become the second oldest men’s finalist in French Open history and close in on a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic, a two-time Roland Garros champion, will break the record he shares with Rafael Nadal for the most men’s Grand Slam titles if he beats Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: French Open: 'Match against Alcaraz biggest challenge for me so far,' says Novak Djokovic

The Serb, 36, can also eclipse Nadal as the tournament’s oldest winner and regain the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz, who was limited by cramp in the last two sets.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever