Djokovic blames his level of play for shock exit
Djokovic blames his level of play for shock exit

13 March,2024
He got in as a lucky loser to the main draw, so he really didn’t have anything to lose—so he played great,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said of Nardi

Djokovic blames his level of play for shock exit

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic vowed to play the upcoming Miami Open after blaming a “really bad day” for his shock exit at the ATP-WTA Indian Wells Masters on Monday. 


The Serbian World No. 1’s long-awaited return to Indian Wells after a five-year absence ended in a stunning third round defeat to lowly-ranked Italian Luca Nardi, the World No.123. Djokovic said despite the setback, he still planned to play in Miami. “Miami is there, so let’s see,” he said of the next Masters date.


“I wasn’t enjoying not playing the Sunshine Double [Indian Wells and Miami] last couple of years. I really wanted to play. I really wanted to come [this year] and I really enjoy being both in Indian Wells and Miami,” added Djokovic after his 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 defeat. “He deserved to win. I was more surprised with my level. My level was really, really bad. That’s it, these two things come together. He’s having a great day; I’m having a really bad day.


Five-time Indian Wells winner Djokovic was playing his first event since losing to another Italian young gun in Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open semi-finals more than six weeks ago. “He got in as a lucky loser to the main draw, so he really didn’t have anything to lose—so he played great,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said of Nardi.

