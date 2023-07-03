Breaking News
Novak Djokovic ‘hungry’ for more Grand Slam glory

Updated on: 03 July,2023 08:03 AM IST  |  London
The 36-year-old Serb has won the title at the All England Club on the last four occasions

Novak Djokovic ‘hungry’ for more Grand Slam glory

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic says he is still “hungry” for Grand Slam glory as Wimbledon rivals queue up to hail him as the 'greatest' and his achievements as 'phenomenal'. Having wrapped up a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, Djokovic now targets an eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer’s mark. The 36-year-old Serb has won the title at the All England Club on the last four occasions. 


Also Read: ‘Like a Ninja, he’s everywhere’: Coach Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic


A fifth successive victory in two weeks’ time will take him level with Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Slams. He is also bidding to become just the fourth player in history to win eight or more Wimbledon titles after Martina Navratilova (nine), Federer and Helen Wills Moody (eight). “I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis,” said Djokovic.


“As long as there’s that drive, I know that I’m able to compete at the highest level.” He added: “A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done.” Worryingly for his rivals, Djokovic, one of the most polarising figures in sport, shows no sign of slowing down. Eleven of his 23 majors have come since he turned 30.

