Novak Djokovic may face Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2023

Updated on: 01 July,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has not been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon in two appearances, but is finding his feet on grass after winning at Queen’s Club last week

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin, with a potential rematch of last year’s final against Nick Kyrgios looming in the quarter-finals. 


Djokovic could face Andrey Rublev or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last eight should Kyrgios not make it, with his projected semi-final to come against Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud, who he beat in the French Open final earlier this month. 


Also Read: Novak Djokovic's bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts next week


World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has not been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon in two appearances, but is finding his feet on grass after winning at Queen’s Club last week. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

