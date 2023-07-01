Novak Djokovic may face Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2023

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has not been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon in two appearances, but is finding his feet on grass after winning at Queen’s Club last week

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin, with a potential rematch of last year’s final against Nick Kyrgios looming in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic could face Andrey Rublev or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last eight should Kyrgios not make it, with his projected semi-final to come against Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud, who he beat in the French Open final earlier this month.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has not been beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon in two appearances, but is finding his feet on grass after winning at Queen’s Club last week.

