Breaking News
Mumbai: Naresh Goyal's ED custody extended till Sep 14 in money laundering case
Mumbai-Ahmedabad rail project: Traffic restrictions issued in BKC, check details
Maha: Woman goes into labour onboard ST bus in Kolad; driver diverts bus to PHC
4 victims in lift collapse incident are from Bihar; CM announces Rs 2L ex-gratia
Mumbai: Two persons killed, three injured as car catches fire in Sion

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Djokovic pays tribute to late basketball great Kobe Bryant

Djokovic pays tribute to late basketball great Kobe Bryant

Updated on: 12 September,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

The Serbian wore a t-shirt that had an image of him with the LA Lakers legend and the message ‘Mamba Forever’ written on it

Djokovic pays tribute to late basketball great Kobe Bryant

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Djokovic pays tribute to late basketball great Kobe Bryant
x
00:00

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic paid a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, who had tragically passed away in 2020.


The Serbian wore a t-shirt that had an image of him with the LA Lakers legend and the message ‘Mamba Forever’ written on it.


“I thought of doing this T-shirt eventually if I got the chance to win the tournament. It was about seven days ago. I didn’t share it with anyone until a few days ago when I asked my people to help me out to make this shirt,” Djokovic was quoted as saying.


“Kobe was a close, close friend. We chatted a lot about the winner’s mentality when I was struggling with an injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
novak djokovic kobe bryant us open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK