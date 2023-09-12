Djokovic pays tribute to late basketball great Kobe Bryant

The Serbian wore a t-shirt that had an image of him with the LA Lakers legend and the message ‘Mamba Forever’ written on it

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. Pic/AFP

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic paid a heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, who had tragically passed away in 2020.

The Serbian wore a t-shirt that had an image of him with the LA Lakers legend and the message ‘Mamba Forever’ written on it.

“I thought of doing this T-shirt eventually if I got the chance to win the tournament. It was about seven days ago. I didn’t share it with anyone until a few days ago when I asked my people to help me out to make this shirt,” Djokovic was quoted as saying.

“Kobe was a close, close friend. We chatted a lot about the winner’s mentality when I was struggling with an injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game.”

