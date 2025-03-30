Djokovic, who now has a 13-1 record against the Bulgarian, totally dominated the 69-minute contest. The 37-year-old Serb is now also the oldest man to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during his semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov on Friday. Pic/AFP; (right) Jakub Mensik

Listen to this article Djokovic through to finals, will battle Mensik for title x 00:00

Novak Djokovic moved to within one win of his 100th career title on Friday, outclassing Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 to cruise into the final of the Miami Open, where he will play Czech teenager Jakub Mensik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic, who now has a 13-1 record against the Bulgarian, totally dominated the 69-minute contest. The 37-year-old Serb is now also the oldest man to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final.

Djokovic was broken on his first service game, but that was the extent of his difficulties as he maintained his record of never losing in a Miami semi-final. The serve was once again Djokovic’s strong suit — he made 87% of his first serves and hit five aces — but his all-round game was impressive and he will head into Sunday’s final confident of becoming only the third man after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) to win 100 titles.“It was very windy today, very difficult to control the ball, but I had good serves and held my nerves,” Djokovic said.

“The serve was again the highlight of the match for me. Hopefully I can continue in the same fashion because that definitely makes my life easier,” he added.

Meanwhile, his opponent for Sunday’s title clash bested USA’s Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4). Mensik has only faced Djokovic once in his career, losing to him Shanghai in October.

37

Novak Djokovic’s age, which makes him the oldest man to reach a Masters 1000 final

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever