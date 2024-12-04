Breaking News
Djokovic to kick off new season at Brisbane

Updated on: 05 December,2024 06:23 AM IST  |  Belgrade (Serbia)
AP , PTI |

The tournament is scheduled for December 29 to January 5 with Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios also set to compete

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will open the new tennis season at the Brisbane International tournament, a warm-up event for the Australian Open.


Also Read: Old foes, new roles: Djokovic seeks Murray’s help for Australian Open glory


It will be only the second time Djokovic has played at the event, losing to Ernests Gulbis in the opening round in 2009. The tournament is scheduled for December 29 to January 5 with Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe and Nick Kyrgios also set to compete.


