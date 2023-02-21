Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Dominic Thiem loses at Rio Open falling to 1 2 in 2023

Dominic Thiem loses at Rio Open, falling to 1-2 in 2023

Updated on: 21 February,2023 10:16 AM IST  |  Rio de Janeiro
AP |

Top

Dominic Thiem is once again fighting through his matches and enjoying himself, but confidence is admittedly still lacking for the 29-year-old

Dominic Thiem loses at Rio Open, falling to 1-2 in 2023

Dominic Thiem.Pic/AP


Dominic Thiem is once again fighting through his matches and enjoying himself, but confidence is admittedly still lacking for the 29-year-old.


Thiem lost in the first round of the Rio Open on Monday, falling to Thiago Monteiro 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (2).



The former world No. 3 and 2020 U.S. Open champion, who came in ranked at No. 96 after battling right wrist and abdominal injuries, fell to 1-2 on the year. He missed the Australian Open and got his first win last week at Buenos Aires, Argentina.


I was not convinced enough. It is a so-so leg of confidence. A leg of one match this year, Thiem said. Today was a little bit better than I did in Buenos Aires. But still when I step in it is too many mistakes. I need to find the right timing again, find myself closer at the baseline again.

Thiem, who won the Rio Open in 2017, dropped the first set against the 83rd-ranked Monteiro in 27 minutes, with the Austrian making a series of unforced errors.

Thiem righted himself in the second set, relying on his forehand and his patience on the baseline. After a back-and-forth third set, the Brazilian won the tiebreaker comfortably to close out the 2-hour, 46-minute match.

Also read: Carlos Alcaraz to face Norrie in Argentina Open final

I was never injured before. I didn't know how long it would take. It is taking as long as it takes. I am not stressing out, Thiem said. I have the feeling I was defining myself way too long with results. It is very unhealthy, especially mentally, if I define myself only with results.

Monteiro will next face either second-seeded Cameron Norrie or Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the clay-court tournament.

Defending champion and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz faces Mateus Alves in the first round on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

us open tennis news brazil argentina australia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK