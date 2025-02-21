Breaking News
Don Bosco, Carmel of St Joseph’s are hockey champs

Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Matunga lads clinch U-12, U-10 titles while Malad girls win U-12 crown

The Don Bosco boys U-12 team

Don Bosco (Matunga) won the boys U-12 and U-10 inter-school hockey titles while Carmel of St Joseph’s (Malad) clinched the girls U-12 crown at the Don Bosco (Matunga) ground recently. 


The Carmel of St Joseph’s girls U-12 teamThe Carmel of St Joseph’s girls U-12 team


In the boys U-12 Vijay Raheja Knockout final, the Bosco boys beat arch-rivals St Stanislaus High School (Bandra) 2-0 in a keenly contested affair. Arjun Pawar and Aarav Gaikwad scored a goal each for the Matunga side. 


The Don Bosco boys U-10 teamThe Don Bosco boys U-10 team

In the Fr Jude Rodrigues League U-12 girls final, Carmel of St Joseph’s beat Duruelo Convent 3-2 via tie-breaker. With both sides fighting hard and not giving away an inch to the opposition, the score read 0-0 at the end of regulation time and a shootout ensued. In the tie-breaker, the Malad girls scored through Kayra Palkar, Vanshika Thikade, and Khushi Naik. Ankita Prasad and Kritika Kondaskar converted their attempts for Duruelo. 

The Bosco boys also won the U-10 Oliver Andrade League trophy, beating St Stanislaus 1-0. Siddharth Chauhan netted the all-important winner for Don Bosco. 
Former India goalkeeper Edgar Mascarenhas Jr was the chief guest and gave away the prizes. 

hockey hockey news sports news sports Sports Update

