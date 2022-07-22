Double delight for Tanisha Crasto; Parupalli Kashyap advances

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap also entered the Last-8 round, but Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George missed out after suffering narrow defeats in the men’s singles second round

Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar

Talented Indian shuttler Tanisha Crasto registered straight-game wins to enter the quarter-finals of women’s and mixed doubles competition at the Taipei Open Super 300 tournament here on Thursday.

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap also entered the Last-8 round, but Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George missed out after suffering narrow defeats in the men’s singles second round.

Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar, seeded sixth, beat Chinese Taipei’s Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu Qiao 21-14, 21-17 to enter the mixed doubles quarter-finals.



Also Read: PR Sreejesh has a big role to play: former India hockey skipper Viren Rasquinha

Dubai-born Tanisha, who had represented Bahrain in her junior days, then combined with Shruti Mishra to get the better of local hope Jia Yin Lin and Lin Yu-Hao 21-14, 21-8 in a women’s doubles second round tie.

On a comeback trial, Kashyap, seeded third, prevailed 21-10, 21-19 over Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee to set up a clash against Malaysia’s Soong Joo Ven. In other results, Mithun and Kiran suffered heart-breaking losses, while Priyanshu Rajawat too failed to cross the second round hurdle.

Mithun went down 24-22, 5-21, 17-21 to Japan’s fourth seed Kodai Naraoka. Odisha Open champion Kiran’s gallant fight ended with a 21-23, 21-16, 7-21 loss to top seed and World No.4 Chou Tien Chen.

Priyanshu suffered a 19-21, 13-21 loss to Chen Chi Ting of Chinese Taipei.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever